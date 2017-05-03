Panama verdict implementation: SC special bench starts hearing today

ISLAMABAD: A three-member special bench of the Supreme Court will commence hearing into the implementation of the order of the apex court in the Panama Papers case verdict on Wednesday.

The bench, headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan and comprising Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijazul Ahsan, will start hearing the Panama implementation case at 1:30pm today.

On April 20, a five-member larger bench of the apex court, in its verdict on the Panama Leaks case, had ordered the formation of a six-member Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe corruption allegations by opposition parties against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the Panama Leaks case.

Meanwhile, the SC has also established a special section to help constitute the JIT. Additional registrar Mohammad Ali has been appointed as the coordinator and would be responsible for facilitating all communication between the JIT and the Supreme Court bench.

The JIT would submit its report on the progress in the probe to the coordinator every 15 days.

The Supreme Court has received names of the six officers who would comprise the JIT. All the relevant institutions have submitted names of the officers who would be part of the JIT, to the apex court as per the stipulated deadline.

The JIT would consist of an FIA officer, a NAB representative, an SECP officer, a State Bank of Pakistan nominee, and an officer from the ISI and MI.

"The JIT shall investigate the case and collect evidence, if any, showing that respondent No.1 [Nawaz Sharif] or any of his dependents or benamidars owns, possesses or has acquired assets or any interest therein disproportionate to his known means of income," read the order of the apex court.

The court has also ordered Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, and his two sons Hasan and Hussein Nawaz to "appear and associate themselves with the JIT as and when required".

The investigation team has to complete its report and submit it to the apex court within 60 days of its formation.

