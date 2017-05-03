PCB claims $60 mn from India in lost revenues

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday sent a notice to its Indian counterpart for failing to honour an agreement to play a bilateral series, saying this had cost them $60 million.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in 2014 under which they were due to play six series -- four to be hosted by Pakistan -- between 2015 and 2023.

But New Delhi denied clearance for the series following strained diplomatic relations between India and Pakistan owing to ceasefire violations in the disputed Himalayan state of Kashmir.

PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan said legal measures were being sought as Pakistan was suffering lost revenues.

"We have initiated the legal process by sending BCCI a Notice of Dispute under the Dispute Resolution Committee Terms of reference of the International Cricket Council," Khan told AFP.

"PCB has claimed the losses and damage suffered by it, which comes to around 60 million dollars, as a result of BCCI´s breaches of the agreement."

Under the agreement India were due to take on Pakistan in November-December 2015, but they refused to play in the neutral venues of United Arab Emirates or Sri Lanka.

Pakistan is due to tour India in November-December of this year but that is also highly unlikely as New Delhi continues a boycott of bilateral series which started in the wake of the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

The attacks, blamed on militants from Pakistan, left 166 people dead including foreign tourists and brought the two nations close to another war.

Pakistan did tour India for a short limited-over series in December 2012 but the arch-rivals have not played a full bilateral series since 2007.

The government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also refused visas to Pakistan´s junior hockey team, wrestling team and squash players in the last 12 months.

Khan said if the BCCI did not reply in seven days the matter would be taken to the International Cricket Council´s Dispute Committee.

Cricket matches between Pakistan and India attract millions of viewers around the world and generate huge revenues.

Despite the bilateral boycott the teams have faced each other in ICC events and are are due to meet in a Champions Trophy match in Birmingham on June 4 this year.

According to an issued statement from the PCB, the notice has been sent for breaching the agreement between the two boards for execution in respect of the Future Tour Programme for the period of 2014-2023.

Reliable sources have told geo.tv that as PCB is looking to seek $60 million to $ 70 million for each series India has refused to play against Pakistan.

As the first step towards the resolution of matter in ICC, the PCB will have to enter mandatory good faith negotiation phase with the BCCI before the committee finally takes up the case.

According to the rule 5 of the TORs set by the ICC’s dispute resolution committee BCCI will have to reply to PCB’s notice in seven days, after which in next 7 days both the parties will meet for good faith negotiations and if such good faith negotiations fail to resolve the matter then another meeting will be held in next bracket of 7 days, along with ICC’s CEO.

“In the event that these further discussions fail to resolve the dispute, the parties shall make one final attempt to resolve the dispute through good faith discussions with the assistance of the ICC Chairman (or, where the ICC Chairman is in any way involved in or connected to the dispute, the Chairman of the ICC Executive Committee), whether in person or via telephone or video conference. Any such meeting should take place as soon as reasonably practicable,” said the article number 5.1.5 of TORs.

The good faith negotiation should not last for more than 45 days and if both the parties fail to successfully resolve the matter within forty-five days then the matter will finally be sent to the dispute resolution panel.

“The decision of the Dispute Panel shall be non-appealable and shall remain the final and final decision in relation to the matter and binding on all parties,” the ICC has confirmed in the TORs set for dispute resolution committee.

