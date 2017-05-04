Karachi, Lahore to each host four PSL matches next year: PCB

Related Stories PCB shortlists five possible regions for 6th team in PSL 3

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Super League action looks set to light up stadiums in mega cities of Lahore and Karachi next year.

During a session of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination on Thursday, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief operating officer Subhan Ahmed said Pakistan will host eight matches of PSL 2018, with Karachi and Lahore both set to host four matches each of the third edition of the league.

Hailing the PSL final in Lahore a success, the PCB COO informed the committee that the final, held on March 5 at the Gaddafi Stadium, attracted a larger TV audience than even Pakistan-India matches.

“TV ratings for Pakistan-India matches usually go up to 10, but the PSL final saw ratings of 21,” he told the committee.

In his briefing to the committee, PCB chairman Shahryar Khan said former batsman Nasir Jamshed was the one responsible for inciting some players to spot-fixing during the PSL.

Subhan Ahmed told the committee that Jamshed has been charged by the National Crime Agency in the UK for his role in the spot-fixing scandal.

The committee raised several questions during the session, most of which pertained to the spot-fixing scandal. MNA Shafqat Hayat asked why the PCB manager was not probed when the scandal came to light and why no action was taken against the administration of the hotel, where the players allegedly met bookies.

“Why is the team ranked at number 8 despite good coaches? Why are those convicted of spot-fixing being given chances to play again and again, and who is giving them these chances?” he burst out at the PCB officials.

The MNA further complained that fast bowlers and top and middle order batsmen have been failing consistently, and that the entire team relies on spinners to win.

‘Misbah better captain than Imran’

PCB chairman Shahryar Khan paid the retiring captain Misbah the compliment to beat all compliments, when he called him a better captain than Imran Khan before the committee.

Shahryar was quick to point out that he was not making a political comparison between the two.

"Misbah is not a bigger political personality than Imran," the PCB chief was quoted as saying.

On the status of Pakistan-India bilateral series, Shahryar Khan said a notice amounting to 60.4 million had been sent to the BCCI.

The PCB on Wednesday initiated formal dispute resolution proceedings against the BCCI to claim compensation and damages it suffered due to the BCCI’s refusal to play bilateral series with Pakistan.

