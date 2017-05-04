NA committee dissatisfied with PCB’s proceedings in spot-fixing case

Related Stories PCB shortlists five possible regions for 6th team in PSL 3

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination on Thursday expressed its dissatisfaction with the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) proceedings against the players allegedly involved in the spot-fixing scandal which hit the Pakistan Super League earlier this year.

During a session of the committee held earlier today, which was attended by PCB chairman Shahryar Khan and other officials, Senator Mushahid Ullah grilled the PCB chief over the actions taken by the board so far against the alleged spot-fixers.

Mushahid Ullah made it clear to the PCB chairman that the committee was not happy with the proceedings against the accused.

The committee asked the PCB officials why the board management was not probed when the scandal came to light and why no action was taken against the administration of the hotel, where the players allegedly met bookies.

In his briefing to the committee, Shahryar Khan said former batsman Nasir Jamshed was the one responsible for inciting some players to carry out spot-fixing during the PSL.

The PCB chief pointed out that fast bowler Mohammad Irfan had told the board the entire truth of the matter, whereas the other four charged with spot-fixing had not admitted their crime and the PCB’s anti-corruption tribunal was investigating them.

PCB chief operating officer Subhan Ahmed told the committee that Jamshed had been charged by the National Crime Agency in the UK for his role in the spot-fixing scandal.

The committee also questioned the team’s performance. “Why is the team ranked at number 8 despite good coaches? Why are those convicted of spot-fixing being given chances to play again and again, and who is giving them these chances?” the committee burst out at the PCB officials.

It further complained that fast bowlers and top and middle order batsmen have been failing consistently, and that the entire team relies on spinners to win.

Karachi, Lahore to each host four PSL matches next year

Pakistan Super League action looks set to light up stadiums in mega cities of Lahore and Karachi next year.

PCB COO Subhan Ahmed said during the session Pakistan will host eight matches of PSL 2018, with Karachi and Lahore both set to host four matches each of the third edition of the league.

Hailing the PSL final in Lahore a success, he informed the committee that the final, held on March 5 at the Gaddafi Stadium, attracted a larger TV audience than even Pakistan-India matches.

“TV ratings for Pakistan-India matches usually go up to 10, but the PSL final saw ratings of 21,” he told the committee.

‘Misbah better captain than Imran’

PCB chairman Shahryar Khan paid the retiring captain Misbah the compliment to beat all compliments, when he called him a better captain than Imran Khan before the committee.

Shahryar was quick to point out that he was not making a political comparison between the two.

"Misbah is not a bigger political personality than Imran," the PCB chief was quoted as saying.

On the status of Pakistan-India bilateral series, Shahryar Khan said a notice amounting to 60.4 million had been sent to the BCCI.

The PCB on Wednesday initiated formal dispute resolution proceedings against the BCCI to claim compensation and damages it suffered due to the BCCI’s refusal to play bilateral series with Pakistan.

