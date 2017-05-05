PSL spot-fixing: Tribunal summons Nasir Jamshed and ACU on Friday

KARACHI: The anti-corruption tribunal of Pakistan Cricket Board has summoned opening batsman Nasir Jamshed and the anti-corruption unit of Pakistan Cricket Board for a preliminary hearing on next Friday, informed sources.

Jamshed will have the option of appearing through a video link or can also nominate an authorised person to appear on his behalf for the hearing.

A PCB source confirmed that both the parties, Nasir and PCB’s ACU, are notified by the three-member anti-corruption tribunal, headed by Justice (retired) Asghar Haider, for the preliminary hearing.

“The Tribunal has notified the left-handed opening batsman Nasir Jamshed and the anti-corruption unit of Pakistan Cricket Board for the preliminary hearing on May 12th,” said a source.

The sources further confirmed that Nasir has been exempted from personally appearing in the hearing by the tribunal.

“Nasir has been allowed to skip the hearing from personal appearance. He has been allowed to nominate an authorize person, probably a lawyer if he is unable come personally,” the source said.

“He can also appear thru video link,” the source added.

In the preliminary hearing, the PCB’s anti-corruption unit will present the opening remarks and with consent of both the parties, the tribunal will set a timeline for the further proceedings of the case.

Jamshed was charged by the PCB for violation of anti-corruption code clauses 2.4.6 and 2.4.7 by the Pakistan Cricket Board, both related to non-cooperation in inquiry.

The opening batsman was initially labeled as main character in the PSL spot-fixing scandal, a charge which is yet to be formally established by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

