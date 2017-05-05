British-Pakistani woman hopeful of winning on Liberal Democrat ticket

LONDON: A British-Pakistani politician is hoping to make it to the parliament in the elections scheduled for June 8 to counter the hard Brexit agenda of the Conservative party.

Amna Ahmad, who was born in Lahore and moved to South London as a child, has made her mark in national politics by articulating her views on behalf of Liberal Democrats, Britain’s third-largest party. She has been selected to run as the Lib Dem Parliamentary candidate for Sutton & Cheam which is considered a safe Lib Dem seat. But for Amna there is nothing for granted and every vote has to be fought for.

“I campaign everyday from 8AM to 11PM and try my best to win this election for my party... [I want] to serve the local communities and to speak on behalf of those whose voices have been drowned out,” she told Geo News in an exclusive interview.

When asked how she ended up in Liberal Democrats when most ethnic minorities have traditionally voted for the Labour party, she replied: “The Labour Party take us for granted. They think that we are in their pocket and that we are for them, they take us for granted. I think we need to look at the policies of all parties and see whether they represent you or not—and today Liberal Democrats represent our communities better. In Sutton and Cheam where I am standing, for Lib Dems there are no safe seats but we have a big opportunity, we have the local council, we used to have the Lib Dem MP. We have a good opportunity there.”

Recalling how she opposed the Iraq war and campaigned against, Anam said that she joined the Liberal Democrats mainly for this reason and also to be able to speak up for others and against injustice.

Anam said that racism and Islamophobia has spiked in Britain and there is no denying that. “I feel it a lot on day to day basis. I worry about our community, our people, I worry about our safety. There is a huge amount of racism and Islamophobia in the right-wing press. There has been a lot of division to do with the Brexit.

“Before this, of course, there was a lot of prejudice and fear because of terrorism internationally..and also because of this fear that Muslims are coming in. In Britain, the Muslim community has shown time and again that actually we are very proud of secular, liberal British values, that we are part of this community. I think we have shown that over and over again that we are in a position to fight other forms of prejudice. Islamophobia is very dangerous and I find it very frightening. If I am elected I will fight against it.”

Amna Ahmad said that her Pakistani background is a source of strength of her and she takes pride in being of Pakistani descent.

“I am British-Asian and British-Pakistani. I have both of these identities, there are many people like me in this country who [are proud of both their identities]. My family is Pakistani, some are in this country and some are in Lahore and Karachi. Two years ago, I went to visit my naani and khala in Lahore.”

The parliamentary hopeful said that there is a lot Britain can learn from Pakistani cultural values. “For me, Britain can learn a lot from Pakistani culture, it’ s the community that I am so proud of. We hold our community very close. We never let our the elderly on their own. They are looked after and these are the values that are so important and actually very British values in many ways. And these are some of the things that I bring and Liberal Democrats stand for these values.”

She has said that she saw troubles within her family while growing up in South London and have had to deal with authorities at a very young age which gave her lot of confidence.

Amna said that Theresa May and her party cannot be trusted with the hard Brexit and it was important to oppose them. She said that it will be a foolish mistake to give May a blank cheque.

