Afridi, Misbah to be in action during Bahrain cricket festival

After completing the ongoing West Indies tour, retiring Test captain Misbah-ul-Haq will play a festival cricket match in Bahrain along with star all-rounder Shahid Afridi.

The festival match will also feature famous Pakistani players Sohail Tanvir, Abdul Razzaq and Imran Nazir.

Former Sri Lankan captain Tillakaratne Dilshan and Marlon Samuels from West Indies will also be seen in action during the festival.

Event organiser Fahad Sadeq informed that the Bahrain cricket festival has been planned under the Ministry of Youth and Sports Affairs in collaboration with the Bahrain Cricket Academy.

The festival match will be played on 19th May.

