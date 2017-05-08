JIT to decide investigation method for Panama case today

ISLAMABAD: Members of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) will decide on the method of investigation for the Panama case in the first session of the JIT on Monday.

Members of the JIT started arriving at the Judicial Academy in Islamabad today.

The Supreme Court’s special bench on Friday constituted the Joint Investigation Team to probe funds used by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's children to buy properties in London through offshore businesses.

Wajid Zia, an Additional Director at the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), will head the six-member JIT.

Other members of the investigation team include Brigadier Kamran Khurshid from the Military Intelligence (MI), Amer Aziz from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Bilal Rasool, an executive director at the Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Irfan Naeem Mangi, a Director at the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), and Brigadier Muhammad Nauman Saeed from the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

According to the apex court’s order, the Secretariat of the JIT would be housed in the building of the Federal Judicial Academy, Islamabad.

The SC directed the federal government to provide the JIT with the necessary funds required to carry out the investigation. The SC ordered the government to provide the JIT an initial amount of Rs20 million.

“The JIT would also be at liberty to utilise the expertise available in their departments and any other department of the Federal or Provincial Governments as and when required by it,” the order stated.

