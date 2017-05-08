Panama verdict implementation: JIT members meet at Federal Judicial Academy

ISLAMABAD: Members of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) met at the Judicial Academy in Islamabad on Monday to decide on method of investigation for the Panama verdict implementation.

The Federal Judicial Academy was declared the JIT Secretariat, as the head of the JIT Wajid Zia along with the rest of the crew moved their offices to the academy earlier today.

The Interior Ministry has issued instructions for provision of complete security to the members of the JIT. The instructions were conveyed by the secretary in-charge at the ministry to IG Islamabad.

The JIT is expected to start investigation from Tuesday.

Read more: Panama case: Profiles of JIT members

The Supreme Court’s special bench on Friday constituted the JIT to probe funds used by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's children to buy properties in London through offshore businesses.

Wajid Zia, Additional Director at the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), is heading the six-member JIT.

Other members of the investigation team include Brigadier Kamran Khurshid from the Military Intelligence (MI), Amer Aziz from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Bilal Rasool, an executive director at the Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Irfan Naeem Mangi, a Director at the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), and Brigadier Muhammad Nauman Saeed from the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Read more: SC judge irked by Panama verdict misinterpretation: 'I did not call the PM a liar'

The SC directed the federal government to provide the JIT with the necessary funds required to carry out the investigation. The SC also ordered the government to provide the JIT an initial amount of Rs20 million.

“The JIT would also be at liberty to utilise the expertise available in their departments and any other department of the Federal or Provincial Governments as and when required by it,” the order stated.

0



0





