Shehbaz Sharif asks Imran Khan to apologise over Rs10bn accusation

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan, asking him to apologise over his accusation of being offered Rs10 billion on staying silent about the Panama case.

The chief minister has sent a legal notice to Imran through his lawyer, stating the PTI chief should apologise within 14 days otherwise the matter would be taken to the court.

The notice has been sent under The Defamation Ordinance, 2002 and Pakistan Penal Code, 1860.

A few days back, Imran had said he was offered Rs10 billion for keeping his silence over the Panama case. He had refused to disclose who had made the offer but had said the person was close to Shehbaz.

The statement raised hue and cry and members of the opposition as well as the government, who wanted Imran to reveal the name of the person. But Imran had said that those who wanted to know the name, could take him to the court.

While retorting to the statement, Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah had said that Imran cannot even be offered Rs10.

Moreover, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz also called Imran a liar, over making the accusation.

