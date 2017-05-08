Jemima shares amusing chat with Imran Khan on social media

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's marriage with Jemima Khan ended over a decade ago, longer than the marriage lasted, but seeing an exchange shared by the former Mrs Khan shows the two are still good friends.

The two still share a bond that many married couples would envy. Over the weekend Jemima shared a screenshot of her exchange with Imran over Whatsapp regarding their younger son Kasim. #BoredonaSaturdaynight on Instagram.

The post on Instagram with the hashtag #BoredonaSaturdaynight, showed Jemima sending faceapped photos of Kasim as a girl.

Jemima captioned the picture “unfun” most likely because Imran Khan’s response was not how she expected the conversation to go.

Unfun. #BoredonaSaturdaynight #FaceApp A post shared by Jemima Khan (@khanjemima) on May 6, 2017 at 1:27pm PDT

