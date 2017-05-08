Print Story
X

Jemima shares amusing chat with Imran Khan on social media

WDWeb Desk

Entertainment
Jemima shares amusing chat with Imran Khan on social media

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's marriage with Jemima Khan ended over a decade ago, longer than the marriage lasted, but seeing an exchange shared by the former Mrs Khan shows the two are still good friends. 

The two still share a bond that many married couples would envy. Over the weekend Jemima shared a screenshot of her exchange with Imran over Whatsapp regarding their younger son Kasim.  #BoredonaSaturdaynight on Instagram.

The post on Instagram with the hashtag #BoredonaSaturdaynight, showed Jemima sending faceapped photos of Kasim as a girl. 

Jemima captioned the picture “unfun” most likely because Imran Khan’s response was not how she expected the conversation to go. 

 

Unfun. #BoredonaSaturdaynight #FaceApp

A post shared by Jemima Khan (@khanjemima) on

Jemima shares amusing chat with Imran Khan on social media was posted in entertainment of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on May 08, 2017 and was last updated on May 08, 2017. This news story is related to Imran Khan, Jemima Khan, Instagram, Pakistan, Uk, Marriage. Permanent link to the news story "Jemima shares amusing chat with Imran Khan on social media" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/140948-Jemima-shares-amusing-chat-with-Imran-Khan-on-social-media.

GEO TV NETWORK