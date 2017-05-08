Tertiary care hospitals of Peshawar lack services to treat thalassemia

PESHAWAR: Just like for all thalassemia patients, getting blood for her the body has been a task of a thing for 30-year-old Zakiya ever since she was four months old.

While talking to Geo News, Zakiya, a resident of Peshawar, said she would face difficulties in getting either blood or bed at government hospitals when she would go for transfusion. At government hospitals, it is required that the patient needing blood provides the hospital with an alternative pack. Since Zakiya has been needing blood since she was four months old, that too twice a week, getting a replacement was not always easy.

However, someone told her about a voluntary health care service, where she now goes for transfusion.

The 30-year-old, who works as a nurse for social welfare organisation, said when she does not get transfused she finds it difficult to breathe, it also kills her appetite.

Sans care

Nearly 8,000 people are reported to get thalassemia every year in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa alone, yet the tertiary care hospitals of the provincial metropolis are sans a laboratory and centre to test and treat patients.

This leaves people from low-income backgrounds without a facility. They then have to go to private hospitals where laboratories charge as per their wish – one test often starting at Rs4,000.

The government has not allocated funds separately for treatment of the disease. Whatever financial help people get at private hospitals comes from donations.

The KP assembly passed a bill in 2009 pertaining to the prevention of thalassemia, but it has not been implemented.

Although World Thalassemia Day is observed every year on May 8, there has not been any considerable improvement in treatment given to the patients. "Moreover, in KP there is a 40% increase in the number of people affected by the disease, as compared to that recorded last year," Dr Sanaullah told Geo News.

What is thalassemia?

It is an inherited disease in which the affected person's body cannot produce blood. The disease has two types – major and minor.

There are no obvious symptoms of thalassemia, it is usually transferred from parents to their children. According to health experts, marriages within the family are a cause of the increase in the number of patients.

