Police foil major terror bid in Peshawar, recover huge cache of ammunition

PESHAWAR: Police seized huge cache of arms and ammunition on Monday, foiling a major terror bid intended for the provincial capital.

Peshawar police, during a raid conducted in the Khazana outskirts, recovered 10mm RK75 mortars, 14 rocket launcher shells, five RPG-7 shells and three RPG-7 boosters among other explosives, SSP Rural Furqan Bilal informed during a press conference.

The ammunition was found hidden in jute bags beside a river within the limits of the Khazana police station, SSP Furqan Bilal said.

The official added that the police are closing in on the terrorists behind the terror bid and would soon track them down.

0



0





