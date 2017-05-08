Balochistan HC approves Zaid Talpur’s petition for protective bail

QUETTA: The Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Monday approved Zaid Talpur’s petition for protective bail, filed earlier today.

Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan granted Talpur – who appeared in person in the court – protective bail against surety bonds worth Rs. 100,000 and gave him 15 days to appear before the Sindh High Court (SHC) for confirmation.

In a video that emerged on social media earlier, an inebriated Talpur was seen sitting in the Station House Officer’s (SHO) seat in Umerkot’s Kunri police station, with his aides surrounding the table. The SHO is then observed requesting him to leave the seat, who, instead, ordered him to sit on the ground.

SSP Umerkot Usman Bajwa in a notification on Tuesday had stated that a case was registered and strict action would be taken against the six individuals – Mir Zaid Talpur, Hassan Talpur, Jamil Marwarri, Lachman Meghwarr, Kareem, and Shafi.

Following the incident, Bajwa led raids to arrest those involved and arrested Zaid Talpur’s son, Hassan, from Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

Another video surfaced depicting Talpur and son Hassan Talpur being put behind bars the same day they misbehaved with the police officers.

The police station’s DSP Sher Khan and SHO Tassawur Jatt were subsequently suspended, with Bajwa stating that the two police officers showed weakness and hid the facts.

The Supreme Court on Friday then took suo moto notice of the incident. In addition, the Chief Justice of Pakistan demanded a report from the IG Sindh within five days over the issue and release of suspects after a brief detention.

Zaid Talpur is said to be the brother-in-law of former chief minister Sindh Liaquat Ali Jatoi.

0



0





