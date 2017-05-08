Not just rolling wheels, PSX is on a highway

KARACHI: It was a brand new day of a brand new week when the Pakistan Stock Exchange'a benchmark 100 index closed at an all time high of 50,935 points.

While the market closed up by 1,083 points, with 326 million shares worth Rs20 billion shaking hands, the index had gone even higher during intraday trade touching 50,977 points.

Market capitalisation surged above Rs10k billion-mark at market close, gaining Rs191billion today.

Although Pakistan’s inclusion in the MSCI-EM has been discussion for some time, the exuberance as the inclusion nears is translating into buying.

Zeeshan Afzal, research head at Insight securities, on being asked what caused the long run said that it was because of MSCI-related buying. The six scripts to be reviewed on May 15 for inclusion in MSCI-EM witnessed most of the buying.

Afzal on what the inclusion would bring in terms of dollar explained that Pakistan’s cumulative weight in the index is around 0.15~0.20%. While the weight might look small the index fund size is ~USD 1.7 trillion, therefore, a passive inflow of $510 million is expected of the inclusion, he added.

