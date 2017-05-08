Abu Dhabi Crown Prince visits injured Arab coalition soldiers

ABU DHABI: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited a number of servicemen from the United Arab Emirates and Sudan at Zayed Military Hospital where they are receiving treatment for injuries sustained while participating in the Arab Coalition's Operation Restoring Hope in Yemen.

During the visit, Sheikh Mohamed was reassured about the health condition of Emirati serviceman Fadhel Ahmed Al Muhairi and three Sudanese servicemen, the UAE official news agency WAM reported.

The Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces appreciated the heroism, bravery and determination of the members of the armed forces of Sudan, UAE and other Arab Coalition members in the line of duty where they are carrying out the mission of defending their Yemeni brothers.

While expressing their appreciation of Sheikh Mohammad's visit, the injured soldiers stressed that they are going to rejoin the Arab Coalition forces once again to continue their national duty after their treatment.

