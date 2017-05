Related Stories Not just rolling wheels, PSX is on a highway

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange started Tuesday on a positive note with the benchmark KSE-100 index experiencing an increase of 539 points at the start of trading.

The KSE-100 stood at 51,475 points at the time this report was posted.

The index continues to experience all-time highs and on Monday closed at 50,935 points. The market closed up by 1,083 points with 326 million shares worth Rs 20 billion changing hands.

0



0