Prevent cheating: Section 144 imposed on exam centres in Karachi

KARACHI: After 15 board papers were leaked and several incidents of cheating surfaced, Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure has been imposed at all the examination centres in the city.

The law would prevent strangers from entering the exam centres and bars everyone from using or taking mobile phones there.

Neither candidates nor invigilators can keep mobile phones while they are in the exam halls. If anybody is found violating the law, legal action would be taken against them.

Section 144 gives power to authorities concerned to issue order at once in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehend danger.

CM Sindh visits exam centres

Moreover, chief minister of the province paid a surprise visit Tuesday morning to colleges where exam centres were set up.

During his visit to Islamia college, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah found a smartphone in the possession of an invigilator.

He even went to Ayesha Bawani Government Science and Commerce College, where he advised invigilators to not harass candidates.

Besides the chief minister, education minister also visited different college were exam centres were set up.

The papers for secondary and intermediate board, which were recently leaked, would be circulated on WhatsApp, reaching candidates before they could see them in the exam halls.

Four major WhatsApp group among these were said to be traced by the counter-terrorism department. Four of the suspected people reportedly belong to Karachi, while three others are from Hyderabad.



