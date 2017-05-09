Police shoots dead 'mentally unstable' man in Mardan

Related Stories Police shoot man dead in Mardan for failing to stop when signalled

MARDAN: The police shot dead a "mentally unstable" near city police station on Tuesday.

According to the police, Bilal was being taken to the doctor by his father when he started running away. He pushed a constable, who considered him to be a suspicious person and opened fire on him.

Bilal's father and uncle told the police he was not mentally stable.

However, the constable who opened fire was arrested and a case was lodged against him.

Around two months back, the police shot and killed a vendor whom they suspected to be a terrorist, within the jurisdiction of City police station.

Olas used to sell clothes on a bicycle. He had entered the Red Zone, where courts are present, but did not stop when the personnel there asked him to. Subsequently, they followed him and hit him with their vehicle. Olas fell on the ground but stood up and started running. According to the police, his suspected appearance, with long hair and beard, made them open fire on him.

He was taken to the hospital in an injured condition, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Later, it was confirmed Olas was innocent as no criminal record was found to be registered against him.

