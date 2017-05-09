College principal assaulted by cheating mafia in Karachi

KARACHI: Sohailur Rehman, principal of Govt College of Education Federal B Area, was attacked by unidentified people on Tuesday as he prevented cheating during the intermediate exams.

Fortunately, Rehman saved his life by immediately running into the college premises, however, the alleged suspects vandalised his car by breaking the windows.

Police arrived at the college on Rehman's complaint.

Representatives of Professors and Lecturers Association also gathered at the academic institution to show solidarity with the college principal, meanwhile, Chairman Board of Intermediate Education Professor Inam Ahmed called Rehman in his office to register a written complaint on the incident.

Earlier, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested four suspects for their involvement in leaking intermediate examination papers, according to sources. The identity of the suspects has to be revealed yet.

According to the sources, the CTD were investigating four groups on WhatsApp where the leaked examination papers were being exchanged. Through the groups, the officials were able to trace a Facebook IP of a suspect.

On May 6, the question paper for a physics exam to be conducted by the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) was leaked.

Earlier, the mathematics paper for intermediate part-II also reached candidates before time. Six exam question papers have been leaked this year.

Examination rooms have been hit by a wave of tech-savvy cheating techniques, which has raised questions over lacklustre management, corrupt administration, and the use of innovative methods by the cheating mafia.

After cases of leaked exams papers surfaced, the Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah handed over the investigation to Sindh Police’s CTD.

Additional Inspector-General Sanaullah Abbasi told Geo News that a two-member team has been formed, headed by DIG CTD Amir Farooqui, to lead the find out the culprits behind the cheating mafia in the province

