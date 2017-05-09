Court cuts jail term of Pir from 14 to 11 years

LONDON: Three judges at the Royal Courts of Justice have reduced the prison sentence of British Pakistani faith healer Mehboob Akhtar, of Stoke-on-Trent, from 14 to 11 years.

The judges, however, stated that his conviction last year regarding to multi-million-pound property fraud and tax-evasion scam was right on the mark.

In April last year, Mehboob Akhtar also known as Saint Pir Pandariman, was sentenced by the Birmingham Crown Court for 14 years along with nine others, including his wife and daughter, after being found guilty of lying to mortgage lenders to amass nearly £1m of property.

After a lengthy trial, he was convicted of 11 charges including five of conspiracy to commit fraud and cheating Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) out of £271,000.

Mehboob Akhtar’s lawyers appealed the court’s decision at the London High Court before a judge, which was rejected.

The legal team of Mehboob Akhtar then applied at the next level before three judges and as a result the sentencing was reduced by three years but the original conviction was declared correct but the appeal was rejected unanimously by all judges.

The appeal was heard on Tuesday at the Royal Courts of Justice where a large number of followers of Mehboob Akhtar gathered and staged a show of solidarity outside the court. They were carrying banners which read ‘Justice for Sainat Pir Pandariman’, ‘voluntary gifts, voluntary donation – not tax evasion’, and ‘Saint Pir Pandariman’.

Supporters of Pir Pandariman said that he was a great spiritual man, who had helped raise several million pounds in donations to help poor people. They said that he had not committed any tax evasion and it was shown to the court that he had been given gifts – a legal practice – by his followers.

Pir Pandariman’s wife Khadija Akhtar, 55, was convicted of offences including cheating HMRC and conspiracy to obtain a money transfer by deception. She is currently in prison for four years.

Pir Pandariman’s daughter, Rushbamani Akhtar, 30, was sentenced to three-and-a-half years after being convicted of entering into an arrangement to facilitate the acquisition, retention, use or control of criminal property and conspiracy to commit fraud.

Seven others - including two mortgage brokers - were sentenced after being convicted of charges including conspiracy to defraud and obtaining money transfers by deception.

They were Mohammed Hussain, jailed for seven years; Alfan Ali, sentenced for six years; Mohammed Gaffar, jailed for five years; Naqiat Akhtar, jailed for three-and-a-half years; Graham Lockstone, sentences for three-and-a-half-years; Carla Parrish and Abdul Wahab, each jailed for a year.

