Print Story
X

Six arrested during search operations in Karachi; two dead in hit-and-run

Qamar Ali

Pakistan

Related Stories

KARACHI: Six suspects were arrested Wednesday night during operations conducted by the police and law enforcement agencies.

Police also detained two suspects, allegedly associated with a political party, from Surjani Town and North Karachi here. Sources reveal that the arrestees were involved in target killing, extortion, and other serious crimes.

Four street criminals were arrested during security authorities’ search operations in Baldia’s Haji Qasim Colony area and Paposh Nagar. Weapons were recovered from the suspects, police said.

Hit and run, fire accidents

In addition, two people died on spot in a hit-and-run accident on Seaview Road near Do Darya. A speeding car hit a motorcycle, running over the two passengers, who died right away.

The dead could not be identified, police stated.

On the other hand, a green bus ticket station near Jama Cloth Market caught fire last night. However, the flames have since been doused.

Six arrested during search operations in Karachi; two dead in hit-and-run was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on May 10, 2017 and was last updated on May 10, 2017. This news story is related to Baldia, Breaking News, Geo News, Geo Pakistan, Hit And Run, Karachi, Karachi Green Bus Ticket Counter Fire, Karachi Search Operations, Latest News, Local News, North Karachi, Pakistan News, Police Operations, Search Operations Karachi, Suspects Arrested, Do Darya, Haji Qasim Colony, Jama Cloth Market, Paposh Nagar, Seaview Road, Surjani Town. Permanent link to the news story "Six arrested during search operations in Karachi; two dead in hit-and-run" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/141187-Six-arrested-during-search-operations-in-Karachi-two-dead-in-hit-and-run.

GEO TV NETWORK