Six arrested during search operations in Karachi; two dead in hit-and-run

KARACHI: Six suspects were arrested Wednesday night during operations conducted by the police and law enforcement agencies.

Police also detained two suspects, allegedly associated with a political party, from Surjani Town and North Karachi here. Sources reveal that the arrestees were involved in target killing, extortion, and other serious crimes.

Four street criminals were arrested during security authorities’ search operations in Baldia’s Haji Qasim Colony area and Paposh Nagar. Weapons were recovered from the suspects, police said.

Hit and run, fire accidents

In addition, two people died on spot in a hit-and-run accident on Seaview Road near Do Darya. A speeding car hit a motorcycle, running over the two passengers, who died right away.

The dead could not be identified, police stated.

On the other hand, a green bus ticket station near Jama Cloth Market caught fire last night. However, the flames have since been doused.

