Security clearance: Religious scholar Tariq Jameel offloaded at Dubai airport

KARACHI: Religious scholar Tariq Jameel was offloaded from a plane in Dubai on Wednesday, which that was set to leave for Toronto.

According to Canadian authorities, Jameel was offloaded as his security clearance was not done.

Jameel was to leave for Toronto with cricketer Shahid Afridi for a charity dinner. The former was waiting for the security matters to be cleared at Dubai airport when this report was filed.

When asked, Afridi confirmed they were to fly to Toronto for a charity dinner. However, he added, formalities were being fulfilled so that Jameel could leave for Toronto in the next available flight.

