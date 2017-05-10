COAS, PM discuss Dawn Leaks, Kulbhushan Jadhav: sources

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif at the PM House on Wednesday and discussed several important issues, including the Dawn Leaks, Kulbushan Jadhav and Pak-Afghan relations.

The meeting between the army chief and the premier is the second one within a week and is significant in light of the prevailing civil-military relations in the country.

Sources revealed that in the meeting, which is said to have lasted for around an hour and a half, the controversy surrounding the Dawn Leaks’ notification came under discussion, among other issues.

Sources added that the PM was briefed on the latest situation regarding RAW agent Jadhav’s case as well as the recent border issues with Afghanistan.

The army chief was accompanied by DG ISI Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar while Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was also present at the meeting. According to sources, in the last half hour of the meeting, Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan was also in attendance.

DG ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor is expected to hold a press conference at 3:45pm today. Additionally, a scheduled media briefing of the interior minister was postponed till tomorrow.

وزیر اعظم نواز شریف سے آرمی چیف جنرل قمر جاوید باجوہ کی ملاقات Posted by Geo News Urdu on Wednesday, May 10, 2017

April 29 tweet not aimed at any govt office or person

The tweet on 29 April 2017 was not aimed at any government office or person, ISPR said in a statement on Wednesday.

The recommendations as contained in Para 18 of the Inquiry Committee Report, duly approved by the Prime Minister, have been implemented, which has settled the Dawn leaks issue, the ISPR statement added.

Accordingly, the Twitter post stands withdrawn and has become infructuous, the statement said.

