Robbers escape with over Rs. 7 mn from bank in Karachi

KARACHI: A private bank was robbed here in North Karachi’s Do-Minute Chowrangi area, police said.

The security officials revealed that the robbers escaped with more than Rs. 7 million, adding that all of them were armed and used three motorcycles.

A total of five suspects broke in through the closed glass gate and went on to loot the bank. Of these, three of them escaped on two bikes, while another – wearing a cap and helmet – took the neighbouring street to flee.

Last month, security guards robbed Rs. 14.7 million from a foreign exchange company located in Defence area in what is touted as the biggest robbery in Karachi this year.

Ten days prior to the aforementioned theft, the census team in an act of bravery foiled a robbery attempt on Karachi’s Abul Hasan Isphahani road area, catching two of the three armed dacoits who had come to target a supply delivery van.

The incident was also witnessed by a Geo News reporter.

Earlier this year – in January, the Citizen Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) had identified 60 areas of the city where citizens were at the highest risk of becoming a victim of muggings and other street crimes. These include NIPA Chowrangi, Hassan Square, Sakhi Hassan, Aisha Manzil, Tariq Road, Bahadurabad, Do Darya, PIDC, Clifton, and Defence.

As per CPLC’s 2016 statistics, 19,336 cases of mobile snatching were reported in the year, as street crime grew 38%. In addition, 22,358 motorcycles were snatched – the figure rose 24% against 2015. However, the authority noted that car theft declined in the period.

