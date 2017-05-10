Man reportedly deprived of kidney by moneylender

LAHORE: A man was reportedly deprived of one of his kidneys when he failed to pay the interest on a loan he had taken five years back.

The affected person, Irfan, told Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday that he had taken a loan of Rs10,000 from a moneylender, Manzoor, five years back. Irfan stated he has paid three times more than the amount he had borrowed, despite that the moneylender — reportedly with the connivance of those involved in illegal organ transplant — took his kidney and sold it.

Moreover, Irfan said, the moneylenders have asked him to pay Rs400,000 more. Therefore, the petitioner has requested the court to take action against such moneylenders and kidney sellers.

The people against whom the petition was submitted also reached the court and said Irfan was lying.

Health worker involved in organ transplant

On the other hand, a lady health worker involved in illegal kidney transplant, Safia Bibi, was sent to jail on a 14-day judicial remand.

The Federal Investigation Agency officials took rural health centre's lady health worker, Safia Bibi, to the judicial magistrate's court on Wednesday.

The FIA officials told the court Safia Bibi facilitated the doctors involved in illegal kidney transplant. They added the accused had admitted that she was involved in the crime for the past three years. Safia Bibi said she would convince people to sell their kidney and has so far managed to do business with dozens of organs, getting a hefty amount in return.

Therefore, the court sent the accused to jail on remand.

