Shahzad to return from West Indies to join ailing mother

KARACHI: The management of Pakistan cricket team has accepted a request by the opening batsman Ahmad Shahzad for releasing him from the squad to join his ailing mother in Pakistan.

Reliable sources in Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed to Geo.tv that Ahmad had requested the team management to release him as he wants to be with his family before the Champions’ Trophy in the UK.

“Ahmad wants to be with his mother who is unwell and currently under treatment for a serious disease diagnosed a few weeks back,” the source said.

“After Ahmad was ruled out of the third Test due to his own illness, he requested that he should be allowed to go back to Pakistan and see his mother before he joins squad back in Birmingham for the Champions’ Trophy,” the source said.

The PCB is now making travel arrangements for the opening batsman and he will return to the country on first available option.

Ahmad scored 31, 6, 70 and 14 in four innings during the Test series against West Indies and was criticised by many for what they felt as “selfish approach” by the opening batsman.

The source, on Ahmad’s personal health, said that Ahmad fell sick after team’s arrival to Dominica and was continuously on antibiotics and subsequently was ruled out of the third Test against West Indies.

