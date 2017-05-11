Indian claims on ICJ letter to Pak prove false, hearing on May 15

KARACHI: The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will begin public hearings on Pakistan’s decision to execute Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav from Monday, May 15, according to statements released from the international court.

The Indian media on May 10 claimed that the ICJ stayed Kulbhushan Jadhav’s death sentence.

However, the Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz on Wednesday said that the Foreign Office was still analysing the Indian petition and the ICJ's authority on the case.

“The hearings will be devoted to the request for the indication of provisional measures submitted by India,” said a statement released by ICJ on Wednesday night.

The ICJ will hear India’s observations in the first session and that of Pakistan in the second session, according to ICJ's latest press release.

The hearing will be streamed live and on demand (VOD) on the ICJ’s website, as well as on the United Nations online television.

According to a press release issued on Tuesday from The Hague-based ICJ, India requested the United Nations' judicial organ to provide relief "by way of immediate suspension of the sentence of death awarded to the accused".

India contended that it was not granted consular access to Jadhav, which was in violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations. India also claimed that it learned about the death sentence by way of a press release.

Jadhav alias Hussein Mubarak Patel was arrested on March 3, 2016, through a Counter-Intelligence Operation from Mashkel area of Balochistan for his involvement in espionage and sabotage actives in Pakistan.

Pakistani officials, according to sources, responded that they do not know of any such decision. Without hearing the other party (Pakistan, in this case), no such decision by the ICJ would be applicable to Pakistan, the officials were quoted as saying.

