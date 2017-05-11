PM House responsible for Dawn Leaks: Opposition leader  

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister House is responsible for the controversy regarding the Dawn Leaks issue, said Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah on Thursday.

He added that the public should know what issues came in the way of the Dawn Leaks report, leading to the deadlock [between state institutions], and how they were solved.

Talking to the media in Islamabad, Shah said the issue started from the PM Secretariat as the information was leaked from there, alleging that meetings held there were bugged.

When asked what his party's stance on the Dawn news story is, the opposition leader said Pakistan Peoples Party does not favour conflict among national institutions, which is why they would not play politics on this issue.

Earlier, Shah had decried Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan for criticising the tweet by Inter-Services Public Relations director general, that termed the Dawn Leaks report incomplete.

However, ISPR has since withdrawn its tweet, stating that the Dawn Leaks issue has been settled now.

On May 10, the Interior Ministry issued a notification after th ISPR announced that the matter was settled.

The interior ministry notification reiterated the earlier orders of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif regarding the Dawn Leaks Inquiry Committee recommendations, with an addition that the federal government's action against former Information Minister Pervaiz Rasheed had been endorsed by the inquiry committee in its recommendations.

