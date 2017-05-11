‘Foreign funding’ case: PTI counsel has reservations over SC, ECP’s jurisdictions

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) jurisdiction to probe the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ‘foreign funding’ case was questioned by Imran Khan’s lawyer in the Supreme Court on Thursday.

The PTI chief’s counsel, Anwar Mansoor, also expressed reservation over the Supreme Court’s hearing of the case in light of Article 184 (3) [issues of public importance/fundamental rights] of the Constitution.

The Supreme Court is hearing a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi regarding alleged money laundering and tax theft by Imran Khan and PTI Secretary General Jahangir Tareen.

A three-member bench, comprising Chief Justice Saqib Nasir, Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Faisal Arab, is hearing the case.

Continuing his arguments from Wednesday, Mansoor said only the federal government has the authority to investigate the issue of ‘foreign funding’ of political parties, saying in case the matter is referred to the ECP, the move will be challenged.

He said according to the law parties are allowed to accept donations from members and supporters, even those living outside the country and dual nationals.

The PTI chief’s counsel then asked for time to consult with his client, who is out of the city, and reply over the question of ECP’s jurisdiction to probe the case, to which the bench agreed.

Abbasi’s counsel, Akram Sheikh, left the matter of forming an investigation commission to the bench.

The hearing was then adjourned till May 23.

Petition submitted last year

At a previous hearing, Sheikh said in court that under the law, a political party in Pakistan cannot receive funding from any foreigner.

In the petition, it has been requested that the court should disqualify Imran Khan and Jahanghir Tareen for concealing their assets and ‘offshore companies’ in the nomination papers they filed to the ECP before the 2013 general elections.

The petitioner alleged that the certificates submitted by Imran are fake.

Abbasi's petition was accepted by the apex court in November last year by then Chief Justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali.

Imran Khan had questioned the maintainability of the petition a day before its first hearing on the ground that the petition’s only purpose is to prove the petitioner’s loyalty to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the chief of the PML-N; moreover, the petitioner himself is an accused in a narcotics smuggling case, he added.

Speaking outside the Supreme Court on Thursday, Abbasi said not only Imran Khan but his party [PTI] too will be disqualified. “Those who referred to themselves as ‘Tsunami Khan’ have now run away,” he stated.

Responding to the PML-N leader's verbal assault, PTI Information Secretary Shafqat Mehmood said the PML-N has lost the plot and is trying to divert the country's attention with bogus petitions since the Supreme Court decided against the prime minister in the Panama Papers case.

