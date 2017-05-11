Opposition leaders huddle in Senate

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the opposition parties in the Senate, headed by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Aitizaz Ahsan, was held on Thursday.

Opposition leaders also discussed debating the issue of Dawn Leaks in the Senate, sources informed.

Sources also said the participants of the meeting criticised the involvement in politics of Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair, terming it against the law.

Among others, those in attendance were Senators Sherry Rehman, Farhatullah Babar, Saeed Ghani and Taj Haider of PPP, Azam Swati of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Saeed Mandokhel of Awami National Party and Mushahid Hussain Sayed of Pakistan Muslim League-Q.

As in previous meetings, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement was not in attendance.

0



0





