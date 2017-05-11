Family injured as robbers opened fire in Karachi

KARACHI: As many as five family members, including a young girl, were injured after getting shot by a group of dacoits at their residence in Martin Quarter town in the early hours of Thursday.

Neighbours said that two robbers came on a motorcycle.

According to police the dacoits shot all the family members after failing to get cash from the home, further adding that among them a young man is critically injured during the robbery as he was shot on head

Police have registered a case against the unidentified people in Jamshed quarter police station.

Speaking to Geo News, the young girl, Werisha said that her brother went outside home to attend a phone call, however, the armed robbers waiting for him discreetly took him inside the house, searched the house and then demanded money.

“When we told them that we don’t have any money, they opened fire on us,” she said.

DIG East has claimed that the initial investigation suggest that it is a case of robbery.

