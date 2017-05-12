Indian citizen requests to be sent back to meet ailing daughter

ISLAMABAD: The Indian citizen, Uzma, has submitted a petition at Islamabad High Court, requesting to be sent back at the earliest to meet her minor daughter who was ill.

In the petition, the court has been requested to exempt Uzma from reporting to the police and be allowed to leave for India so that she could reunite with her minor daughter in India, who was ill.

High Commission of India First Secretary Dr Piyush Singh also reached the court on Friday along with Uzma's lawyer.

The Indian citizen has made Tahir Ali, her husband, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs respondents in her petition.

She has accused Tahir of tricking her as he had not informed her of his first marriage. According to Uzma, Tahir has also snatched her travel documents, which is why she has requested the foreign ministry be asked to issue a duplicate immigration form. The Indian national has also asked for security on the way from Islamabad to the Wagah border and that Tahir be stopped from harassing her.

The case came to the fore after Tahir claimed that Indian High Commission stopped her wife from leaving the premises during their visit to apply for a visa on May 6.

Later, the high commission claimed that Uzma was staying there out of her own will.

On May 8, Uzma told the media she was forced to marry Tahir, adding that she was unaware of Tahir's first marriage and that he is the father of four children.

Read more: Tahir rejects coercion claims, says Indian wife knew about his first marriage

The claims were denied by Tahir, who said that Uzma knew about his first marriage and gave her consent before their nikkah. He also provided a screenshot of WhatsApp conversation between the two, proving his side of the story, and shared a video of the wedding.

On May 9, the Pakistani foreign office said Uzma would only be sent back once all legal requirements in the case are completed.

Uzma, who belongs to New Delhi, and Tahir fell in love with each other in Malaysia, after which she travelled to Pakistan on May 1 via the Wagah border, and got married to him on May 3, according to Tahir.

