Shahid Afridi seeks to promote cricket in Canada

KARACHI: Flamboyant all-rounder and former captain Shahid Afridi on Thursday met with Mayor of Toronto, John Tory, and discussed possibilities of promoting the game of cricket in Canada.

Shahid Afridi is currently in Canada for a short visit to gather funds for the Shahid Afridi Foundation. Afridi and Islamic Relief Canada will host a charity event in Toronto on Friday and Saturday to raise money for the Sahbzada Fazal Rehman hospital in Kohat.

The former captain will also participate in a festival cricket tournament in Toronto on May 16 in honour of Canada's 150th birthday.

Welcoming Afridi to Toronto, Mayor Tory said that the visit by former Pakistan captain will help in boosting Cricket in Canada.

"We look forward to taking you up on your offer of some help with our young people and others who are interested in cricket, because I know you'll be a powerful influence on them and a positive influence and we really appreciate that," Mayor Tory was quoted as saying at the occasion by the Canadian media.

"Welcomed superstar cricket player, Shahid Khan Afridi of Pakistan to City Hall. Discussed growth of game in Toronto," John Tory posted on his twitter account.

Afridi, who last played for Pakistan in 2016, said that he's looking forward to do something for Cricket and noble causes in Toronto.

"I want to do something here for cricket and for some noble causes as well," Afridi said at the reception.

"Thanks for the invitation from Mayor John Tory. Was a pleasure discussing the future of Canadian cricket & healthy relations between Canada & Pakistan," Afridi posted on his Twitter account.

