Judicial commission be formed over May 12, 2007 bloodshed: Faisal Sabzwari

KARACHI: A judicial commission should be made to probe the incident of May 12, 2007, in which many citizens, including 14 workers of Muttahida Qaumi Movement were killed, said MQM leader Faisal Sazbwari on Friday.

He added they want the issue to be investigated rather than a resolution be passed.

"The series of indiscriminate fire started from Patel Para [area of Karachi]," he said, talking about the MQM rally that was under way in the area of May 12, 2007.

"There were many people, including women and children, who had dispersed during the firing, some got injured, while others were killed."

The firing in Patel Para was probably the beginning of the May 12 bloodshed, Sabzwari maintained while speaking in the Sindh Assembly.

"It was an unfortunate day," the MQM leader said. "The peace and politics of the city all were affected on that day, but the most harmed was the party that is the major stakeholder in the city's politics – MQM."

While hinting at possible suspects, Sabzwari said there was the vehicle of Pakistan Peoples Party's Sherry Rehman which was surrounded by armed men, they could be her guards. "But there was another minister's vehicle, the book of which was being stuffed with weapons."

Not only for those killed in the May 12 carnage, justice should also be provided for those who lost their lives when the city came under attack on the day PPP leader Benazir Bhutto was martyred.

