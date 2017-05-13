JUI-F observes strike today over Mastung blast

Related Stories Roadside bomb defused in Quetta

QUETTA: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), on the directions of its chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, will be observing a general strike on Saturday over the Mastung attack.

At least 27 people lost their lives while over 30 others, including JUI-F's Deputy Chairman Senate of Pakistan Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, were injured on Friday in a roadside blast in Mastung area of Balochistan, officials said.

Maulana Haideri’s convoy was targeted in the blast with pictures showing the extent of damage to his vehicle. The deputy chairman was returning from an event at Ittehad Bainul Muslimeen at Jamia Masjid Hammadia when the explosion took place.

The deputy chairman Senate is undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Quetta.

Police are yet to register an FIR over the incident.



The blast was very powerful, said Maulana Haideri, adding that though he is not seriously hurt, he is deeply saddened by the deaths which had taken place.

Earlier while speaking to Geo News, JUI-F leader Maulana Abdul Malik said that Maulana Haideri had asked for a bulletproof vehicle which was not provided.

The area has been cordoned off by security forces and investigations are underway. Balochistan Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri has directed relevant officials to immediately submit a report on the incident.

JUI-F chief says have to continue working for stability of Islam

Speaking to Geo News, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazulr Rehman condemned the attack on Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri before adding that Friday's attack was not the first on the party.

"Many of our dear companions have been martyred [in this attack]," he said further, adding that, “We have to continue to work for this country and the stability of Islam.”

Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed his condolences to the families of the martyrs terming the attack a very painful incident for the nation and particularly the JUI. He added that "such incidents will not stop us in our cause."

The JUI-F chief also said such incidents occur “because we [JUI-F] stand with Pakistan, its law, and its Constitution

Prime Minister, others condemn attack on Maulana Haideri

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif strongly condemned the attack and expressed his concern for the well-being of Maulana Haideri.

According to an official statement from the prime minister expressed his deep concern for the well-being of Deputy Chairman Senate Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haider and prayed for his swift recovery.

The premier directed the relevant authorities to ensure the best medical treatment for the injured.

He also prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls and grant of courage to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss.

Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani and Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan also condemned the attack, with Rabbani saying “terrorists cannot deter [the] nation's resolve against militancy through such coward attacks.”

According to the Radio Pakistan website, chairman Senate termed the incident a suicide attack, earlier it was not confirmed by either the police or rescue personnel whether the explosion was a roadside bomb or a suicide attack.

President Mamnoon Hussain also condemned the attack in a statement and expressed the state’s resolve to protect the public by completely eradicating terrorism from the country.

The president prayed for the early recovery of the injured, including the deputy chairman of the Senate.

He directed authorities to provide all possible assistance to the injured.

Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi also condemned the blast. They expressed heartfelt grief over the loss of precious lives. They also prayed for eternal peace for the departed souls and extended their condolences to the bereaved families.

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned the attack and prayed for the early recovery of the deputy chairman. Bilawal Bhutto said the controlling the menace of terrorism was a collective responsibility.

Malala Yousufzai also condemned the attack. In a message, Malala wrote: "I strongly condemn Mastung blast, I and my family are praying for the speedy recovery of Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and others injured, prayers for the martyrs, terrorists want to weaken Pakistan through their heinous acts but Pakistanis stand united against terrorism and extremism."

COAS condemns attack

COAS condemned the heinous terrorist attack on convoy of Deputy Chairman Senate.

He expresses grief on loss of innocent lives. COAS has directed for best possible medical treatment to the injured who have been evacuated on Army helicopter to CMH Quetta, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said.

COAS said that such acts of terrorism cannot lower our national resolve to continue with our positive trajectory of peace, stability and economic progress.

Daesh claims responsibility

Militant organisation Daesh has claimed responsibility for the bombing.

Daesh through its social media accounts released the alias and photograph of the alleged suicide bomber.

0



0





