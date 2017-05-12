Are Najam Sethi and Shahryar Khan at odds over Pakistan playing in India?

Related Stories Pakistan ready to play in India: Shahryar

While the entire nation awaits Pakistan’s upcoming match against India in the Champions trophy, the future of a series between the South Asian rivals remains in doubt.

A Pakistan-India series has also pitted Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Shahryar Khan and head of the board’s executive committee on opposite ends of where it can or cannot be played.

On Thursday, Khan told reporters that Pakistan was ready to play a series with India on their home soil.

“We are ready to play in India; although we will have a lot of security threats there, but we are ready to play in India if they offer it to us. Also, we are ready to face them in a third country (a neutral venue), but first they need to agree to play against us. They are not ready, so how can anything happen?”

Following this statement, Najam Sethi took to Twitter to point out that it was against the policy of the PCB for Pakistan to play in India first.

“PCB policy is Pak will not play India in India until India has played Pak in Pak/third country as per 2014 MoU. This is non-negotiable.”

Meanwhile, Board of Cricket Control of India has rejected the PCB`s demand for compensation for not honouring the MoU signed between them and Pakistan, saying that it was not binding. Chairman Shaharyar Khan confirmed in a press conference:

"We have a got a reply from BCCI and they have raised some points. One of them is they don't consider the MOU a binding legal agreement between the two Boards. Secondly, they have pointed out that permission of government is necessary for any Indo-Pak series and since their government is not giving them permission, they can't play with us," Shaharyar said.

Khan said the BCCI had also raised the issue of security problems in Pakistan which is why it couldn't tour the country. The PCB chief insisted that the MoU was a proper contract signed in 2014 as India had sought support for the Big Three governance and financial model system.

