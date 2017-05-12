Eastern parts of UAE hit by heavy rain

DUBAI: Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and various other areas of the eastern coast of the United Arab Emirates were on Thursday hit by moderate to heavy rain with hail.

Thundershowers were continuing over some parts of Hatta, Dubai on Thursday afternoon.

Shaikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road in Fujairah also witnessed heavy rain and hail causing damage to several cars.

The UAE does not usually experience rain or hail so the weather came as a surprise for residents.

The National Centre for Meteorology and Seismology warned about convective clouds that will blow in dust, along with rainfall of different intensity that is expected to hit over scattered areas of the UAE on Friday.

Police patrols have been deployed on the roads to regulate traffic as rainwater filled many interior roads and highways.

