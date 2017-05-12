Pakistan ready to play India 'only as per contract signed in 2014', Shahryar clarifies

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Shahryar Khan on Friday clarified that his comment on agreeing to play in India was related to the contract between the board and BCCI signed in 2014.

On Thursday, Khan told reporters that Pakistan was ready to play a series with India on their home soil.

“We are ready to play in India; although we will have a lot of security threats there, but we are ready to play in India if they offer it to us. Also, we are ready to face them in a third country (a neutral venue), but first they need to agree to play against us. They are not ready, so how can anything happen?”

Following this statement, Najam Sethi took to Twitter to point out that it was against the policy of the PCB for Pakistan to play in India first.

“PCB policy is Pak will not play India in India until India has played Pak in Pak/third country as per 2014 MoU. This is non-negotiable.”

According to the contract, both boards had agreed to play six bilateral series over a period of eight years. Pakistan had agreed to host four series while India was supposed to host two.

Chairman PCB said that BCCI has failed to fulfil this contract as a result of which PCB has sent a legal notice to BCCI.

Chairman had stated that PCB is ready to play in India despite security threats but only as part of the contract it has signed in 2014 with BCCI, in which it is clearly noted that first India will play Pakistan in Pakistan’s home series, be it in Pakistan or a neutral venue.

