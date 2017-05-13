Nawaz meets Chinese counterpart, felicitates on One Belt One Road Initiative

Related Stories PM Nawaz reaches China flanked by high-level delegation

BEIJING: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who is on a six-day visit to China, on Saturday called on his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang and felicitated him for organising One Belt One Road Initiative.

PM Sharif, at the meeting, said that Pakistan consider China as its most important friend and it fully backs the One Belt One Road Initiative. He said participation of key world leaders in the forum was a good omen.

"We all stand as one for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and Pakistan is determined for its early completion," the Pakistan premier said.

After the meeting between the two heads, ministers from the two sides signed memoranda of understanding (MoU) of multiple agreements between China and Pakistan. All the four chief ministers from Pakistan were also present on the occasion.

In his six-day sojourn, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is scheduled to meet high-level Chinese leadership.

He is accompanied by chief ministers of all four provinces, as well as Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Railways Minister Saad Rafique, Commerce Minister Khurram Dastagir and IT Minister Anushay Rehman, among others.

The prime minister will attend the inaugural session of the One Belt One Road Summit, a plenary meeting of high-level dialogue and the state banquet.

The prime minister will also attend leaders’ roundtable sessions scheduled to be held on the second day of the forum.

As many as 28 heads of state and government, over 50 leaders of international organisations, over 100 ministerial-level officials, as well as over 1,200 delegates from various countries and regions will participate in the forum.

The forum will build consensus and connect development strategies of various countries and will also examine cooperation in key areas and finalise major projects in infrastructure connectivity, trade and investment, financial support and people-to-people exchanges, according to a senior official of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Medium and long term cooperation initiatives will be announced and long-term cooperation mechanisms explored to build a closer and more result-oriented network of partnerships.

0



0





