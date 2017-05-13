Print Story
Several bogies derail as trains collide near Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Two goods trains collided between the Bholari and Meeting Pul near Hyderabad early Saturday morning. As a result, several bogies crashed into one another, and many were also thrown  off track.

Officials said a goods train transporting containers crashed into the rear side of another train carrying oil.

Rescue and other officials are assessing the extent of the damage and whether any casualties took place, sources added.

It was further stated that both the North and South-bound train network was halted owing to the accident.

