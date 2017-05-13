Raza Kachehlo appointed as Pakistan's media manager for Champions Trophy 2017

Related Stories India finally name Champions Trophy squad

The Pakistan Cricket Board, on Saturday, appointed its General Manager Media Raza Kachehlo to represent the team as its media manager in the Champions Trophy, which will commence from June 1.

Social media manager, Aun Zaidi, filled in as the media manager as the team remained devoid of the services of a dedicated media manager during the West Indies tour.

Last year, Kachehlo represented the team as its media manager during its England tour and only T-20 match. He also served as ICC's media manager during the world T-20 in India in 2016.

Having accompanied the Pakistan cricket team on numerous foreign tours, the PCB official has also served during the Under-19 World Cup, Champions League, and Pakistan Super League.

PCB's director media, Amjad Bhatti will also attend the Champions Trophy in England.

"Everyone is aware of the importance of the match between Pakistan and India on June 4 at the Edgbaston cricket ground," Bhatti said.

Bhatti served as the media manager for two tests last year during the England tour.

The importance of the Pak vs. India match is such that its PBC's priority to handle team-related and other matters effectively, Bhatti stated while responding to a question about not accompanying the team this time around.

"PCB tries its utmost to improve our media-related matters under the guidance of renowned journalist Najam Sethi," he said.

"In the past, only print journalists covered the news. With changing times, now electronic and social media is quite active and headlines change after every hour. This is the era of breaking news and PCB continues to strive to make its channels of communication with journalists more effective and efficient."

