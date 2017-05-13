PCB wishes to nominate Misbah as ICC match referee

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has offered Test captain Misbahul Haq —who is playing his last match against West Indies — to represent Pakistan at international level as International Cricket Council (ICC) match referee.

Chairman Shahryar Khan has said that the board wishes to nominate Misbah for the post, however, he added that the final decision rests with the Test captain.

“In the past, not many players from Pakistan represented at ICC as referee but many cricketers from other countries during the past few years have come forward. I would be happy if Misbah accepts the offer”, Shahryar said.

PCB chairman said that it was up to Misbah himself whether he wishes to become a referee or a commentator.

Pakistan has no match referee in the ICC and Shahryar thinks Misbah could be best for this post.

Misbah Ul Haq is regarded as the most successful Pakistani captain in terms of winning more test matches.

Admired for his unflappable temperament in a Pakistan dressing room teeming with mercurial talents, Misbah was handed the test captaincy after a 2010 spot-fixing scandal in England which led to a ban on, among others, predecessor Salman Butt.

Since his 2001 test debut in New Zealand, Misbah has gone on to make 5161 runs from 74 matches at a 45-plus average.

The top order batsman also played 162 one-dayers before quitting the format after the 2015 World Cup.

Currently, David Boon from Australia, Chris Broad from England, Jeff Crowe from New Zealand, Ranjan Madugalle from Sri Lanka, Andy Pycroft from South Africa, Javagal Srinath from India and Richie Richardson from West Indies are representing their countries as match referee.

