Wasim Akram pins hopes on young guns after Misbah-Younis retirement

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain and legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram on Saturday hoped that the younger members of the team would take up the roles of Misbahul Haq and Younis Khan fast, who are playing their last Test match against West Indies.

In a statement, Wasim Akram praised the services of Younis Khan for Pakistan cricket.

"My first partnership with Younis in his debut Test showed me that this guy has the x-factor required to succeed at this level”, former captain said.

He said that Younis’ retirement will leave a huge void to fill, however, it is time for the younger kids to follow his example and buckle down.

About Misbah, Wasim Akram said that he gather huge respect for him and his captaincy while working at Islamabad United.

“His Test record speaks for itself and now that he is retiring, I fear for our Test team”, he added.

“I hope the younger guys take up Misbah and Younis' roles fast, it obviously will take time but the young guns have to follow examples of these two”, he further added.

Younis Khan will end his Test career as Pakistan’s leading Test scorer being the only Pakistani to score 10,000 runs in Test cricket, while Misbah would step out of international cricket as Pakistan’s most successful captain in the longest format of the game.

The batting duo was named among prestigious Wisden Cricketers of the year in April.

