Mustafa Kamal to hold Million March today in Karachi

KARACHI: The chief of Pak Sarzameen Party, Mustafa Kamal, will hold Million March in the city today.

The protesters will gather near FTC bridge on Shahra-e-Faisal to march till the Chief Minister House.

A traffic plan has been decided so that people do not face difficulties in commute when the march is going on. For instance, those coming from Korangi, Landhi and Defence will pass from Korangi Road, Korangi Industrial Area and then Shah Faisal Colony to go towards the airport.

The march is being held to protest against the authorities for not providing the public with basic necessities such as water and electricity. The demands are a part of a 16-point list that the party has put forward.

During a recent press conference, Kamal lashed out at the city mayor regarding the K-IV water project, saying the latter did not know where the water will come from and where it will go, in the project.

He also said PSP held an 18-day protest outside Karachi Press Club for the rights of the people. “We even held negotiations with the government, but our 16-point demand was not approved,” he remarked. “We just want the people to be provided with water, electricity and garbage disposal facilities."

