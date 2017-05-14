No 'Red Zone' for the public, Anis Qaimkhani tells Sindh govt

KARACHI: There is no 'Red Zone' for the public. We will come out on the streets no matter what for the sake of our children's future.

This was stated by Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) President Anis Qaimkhani while addressing the media at his party's protest camp at Shahrah-e-Faisal.

PSP plans to hold a 'Million March' on Sunday from Shahrah-e-Faisal to the Chief Minister House. The purpose of the rally — led by PSP chief and former city mayor Mustafa Kamal — is to press the provincial government to supply residents of the metropolis with basic necessities.

Speaking to the media, Qaimkhani claimed they had obtained permission for their rally. "Come 6pm they [Sindh government] won’t know what hit them as hundreds of thousands will be out on the streets."

Earlier in the day, Commissioner Ejaz Ahmed Khan stated that a ban [Section 144] on assembly of persons in the Red Zone — where the Chief Minister House is situated — will be strictly enforced.

As part of the PSP rally, protesters will gather near FTC bridge on Shahrah-e-Faisal to march to the CM House.

Police have finalised a traffic plan so that commuters do not face difficulties while travelling around the route of the rally. For instance, those coming from Korangi, Landhi and Defence will pass from Korangi Road, Korangi Industrial Area and then Shah Faisal Colony to go towards the airport.

The march is being held to protest against the authorities for not providing the public with basic necessities such as water and electricity. The demands are a part of a 16-point list that the party has put forward.

During a recent press conference, Kamal lashed out at the city mayor regarding the K-IV water project, saying the latter did not know where the water will come from and where it will go, with regards to the project.

He also said PSP held an 18-day protest outside Karachi Press Club for the rights of the people. “We even held negotiations with the government, but our 16-point demand was not approved,” he remarked. “We just want the people to be provided with water, electricity and garbage disposal facilities."

