Slain Gwadar labourers to be buried today in native town

GWADAR: The bodies of ten labourers gunned down by unidentified attackers in two separate incidents on the outskirts of Gwadar on Saturday have been brought to their hometown in Naushero Feroze, Sindh.

The victims' loved ones will be burying them in their native village of Siddique Lakho.

One labourer was also said to have been injured in one of the attacks.

The incidents took place in the Pishgan and Ganz area of Gwadar where the labourers were working on construction projects.

In a statement, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif condemned the killing of innocent labourers, saying every step will be taken to bring peace to Balochistan.

Balochistan Home Minister Sarfaraz Bugti had termed the incident an attack on Pakistanis, saying the perpetrators will be brought to book. He added that it seems that RAW-funded terrorists are behind the attack.

According to media reports, the banned Baloch Liberation Army has accepted responsibility for the attack.

Funeral prayers offered

The funeral prayers of the labourers were offered at Gwadar Cricket Ground on Saturday evening.

Commander Southern Command Lt Gen Aamer Riaz also attended the funeral prayers.

The labourers' bodies, after completion of medico-legal formalities, were taken to their native hometowns in a military C-130 aircraft.

