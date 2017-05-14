Karachi-Hyderabad rail link remains suspended

HYDERABAD: The rail link between Karachi and Hyderabad is yet to be reopened despite the passage of more than 24 hours since the collision of two trains near Kotri.

Officials said rescue operations are still under way to clear the debris from the railway tracks.

Two goods trains collided between the Bholari and Meeting Pul near Kotri early Saturday morning; with no casualties reported.

The incident halted rail traffic to and from Karachi; with reports coming in on Saturday that over seven trains have been halted at the Hyderabad and Kotri railway stations.

The Karachi-Hyderabad route will take at least one day to be restored and reopened for trains, railway officials said on Saturday. Two trains were dispatched to the crash site in order to help with the clearing operations.

On Saturday, officials of the Pakistan Railways had stated that the tracks could be reopened by night. However, that has claim has been proved false as clearing and repair work is still under way and the rail route blocked.

Giving details of the accident, Railways DS Nisar Memon had said around 23 bogies were derailed after a goods train transporting containers to Lahore crashed into the rear side of another train carrying oil to Multan.

