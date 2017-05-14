Imran Khan to address public gathering in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-(PTI) Insaf Chairman Imran Khan is expected to address a gathering of supporters in Abbottabad on Sunday evening.

The event will be held at Abbottabad’s college ground and Imran along with the senior party leadership is expected to arrive at the venue around 5pm.

Earlier, speaking to the media at the venue, provincial minister of the PTI-led cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mushtaq Ghani, said 20,000 chairs have been set up at the ground to accommodate PTI supporters.

0



0





