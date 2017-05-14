American Qawwali band Fanna-Fi-Allah deliver powerful performance in London

LONDON: American Qawwali band Fanna-Fi-Allah performed to a packed house at the School of Oriental & African Studies (SOAS) to celebrate the Sufi traditions of Islam and support War Child – a charity that supports children affected by conflicts in the world.

The Qawwali concert was organised by student volunteers from Insaan Culture Club, a project that was conceived by British Pakistani activist and writer Yasmin Whittaker-Khan with the desire to combine South Asian culture in London with championing progressive causes.

It was important to reclaim the space that has been lost to the forces of cultural conservatism and extremism, Whittaker-Khan said. “That’s part of our culture and heritage, we should be proud of that," she stated, adding that Qawwali music has been a source of inspiration and compassion and the best part is this amazing tradition traces its routes mainly in Pakistan and India.

The activist explained that she had organised the concert to celebrate equality and inclusion promoted through Sufi ideals in the ever-changing sociopolitical landscape.

Members of diverse communities, who had come from all over the UK, attended the concert. Fanna-Fi-Allah performed for two hours, supported by Sufi Kathak dancers and some from the audience who danced and clapped throughout the rendition of Qawwali.



Fanna-Fi-Allah during a performance. Geo/Murtaza Ali Shah

Speaking to Geo.tv, the band members said they have made it their mission to spread the message of peace, devotion to spirituality, and love. They commented that Qawwali music creates a connection with people of every race and religion because it’s the kind of music that touches the deepest corners of soul and creates connectivity beyond divisions.

They said that their experience of travelling in Pakistan in search of divinity has been amazing. “We have been going to Pakistan to learn about Qawwali music and to soak up the rich culture,” the band members said.

Fanna-Fi-Allah has been making waves with their Qawali renditions in a unique way after getting trained by some of the greatest masters from India and Pakistan. The group members, originally from the Chicago, US, converted to Islam after being impressed by the spiritual message of Islam.

They have played qawwali at Data Ganj Baksh (Lahore), Baba Ganj-e-Shakar (Pak Pattan), Baba Bulleh Shah (Kasoor), and Baba Lasuri Shah (Faisalabad) in Pakistan. In India, they have performed at the tombs of Khwaje Nizzam-Ud-Deen Aulia, Hazrat Amir Khusrau, and Pir Inayat Khan in Delhi and of Khwaje Mueen-Ud-Deen Chishty in Ajmer.

In addition, Fanna-Fi-Allah has enthralled audiences in the USA, Pakistan, Europe, Indonesia, India, Egypt, and others places. The band started Qawwali music in 2001 and have never looked back since. By embracing a new language and musical concepts as well as instruments through sheer determination and dedication, they have proved their mettle.

The band members are Tahir Qawwal as lead vocalist and harmonium player, Amina Chishty on tablas, Jahangir Baba on harmonium, and Laali Qalandar, Salim Chishty, Abrar Hussain, and Ali Shan clapping to the tune. All members provide background vocals.

—Edited by Haseem uz Zaman

0



0





